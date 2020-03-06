Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] took an upward turn with a change of -2.04%, trading at the price of $8.18 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Realogy Holdings Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.39M shares for that time period. RLGY monthly volatility recorded 6.66%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.77%. PS value for RLGY stocks is 0.18 with PB recorded at 0.46.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.35.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at +2.30 and its Gross Margin at +16.58, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.00%. Its Return on Equity is -5.50, and its Return on Assets is -1.63. These metrics suggest that this Realogy Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.98.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 119.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $999.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.33 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 7.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.