Rockwell Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] shares went higher by 9.04% from its previous closing of $3.48, now trading at the price of $3.79, also adding 0.31 points. Is RMTI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.25 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RMTI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 55.93M float and a +27.85% run over in the last seven days. RMTI share price has been hovering between $6.88 and $1.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] sitting at -49.55 and its Gross Margin at -2.50, this company’s Net Margin is now -57.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.92. Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.73.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] earns $235,645 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.25 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.24 and its Current Ratio is 3.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] has 70.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $245.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 6.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 13.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.01. This RSI suggests that Rockwell Medical, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. [RMTI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.