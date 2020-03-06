Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SBH] dipped by -6.13% on the last trading session, reaching $12.26 price per share at the time. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. represents 117.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.44B with the latest information.

The Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $12.26 with 4.64 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SBH shares recorded 1.92M.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:SBH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] sitting at +11.83 and its Gross Margin at +46.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.80%. Its Return on Assets is 12.95.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 103.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] earns $128,999 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 39.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 2.55. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] has 117.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.46 to 21.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 5.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. [SBH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.