Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.[SHO] stock saw a move by 3.37% on Thursday, touching 1.44 million. Based on the recent volume, Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SHO shares recorded 231.49M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock could reach median target price of $13.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock additionally went down by -3.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -20.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SHO stock is set at -30.85% by far, with shares price recording returns by -25.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SHO shares showcased -21.60% decrease. SHO saw -29.55% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.13% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +9.67 and its Gross Margin at +30.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.15, and its Return on Assets is 3.42. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 19.84. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 231.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 15.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 6.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.