T2 Biosystems, Inc.[TTOO] stock saw a move by -13.98% on Thursday, touching 24.21 million. Based on the recent volume, T2 Biosystems, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTOO shares recorded 60.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] stock could reach median target price of $2.75.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] stock additionally went down by -42.13% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -37.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTOO stock is set at -84.20% by far, with shares price recording returns by -59.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTOO shares showcased -63.73% decrease. TTOO saw -88.00% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -0.96% compared to high within the same period of time.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.60.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] sitting at -624.57 and its Gross Margin at -101.12.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -161.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.80%. Its Return on Assets is -127.17.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 157.18.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.01.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.25 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] has 60.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 4.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 31.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. [TTOO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.