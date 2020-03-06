Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] saw a change by -9.84% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.28. The company is holding 38.28M shares with keeping 28.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.69% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -94.76% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -83.52%, trading +45.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 38.28M shares valued at 3.88 million were bought and sold.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TRNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] sitting at -154.20 and its Gross Margin at +31.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -41.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] earns $111,646 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.89 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.50. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.94 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] has 38.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.34, which indicates that it is 56.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] a Reliable Buy?

Taronis Technologies, Inc. [TRNX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.