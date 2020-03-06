Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE: TCO] shares went lower by -1.43% from its previous closing of $52.29, now trading at the price of $51.54, also adding -0.75 points. Is TCO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TCO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 56.31M float and a -1.11% run over in the last seven days. TCO share price has been hovering between $54.50 and $26.24 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.29.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] sitting at +7.00 and its Gross Margin at +44.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80%. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.80%. Its Return on Assets is -2.08.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 136.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.54. companyname [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.32.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] has 62.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.41, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. [TCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.