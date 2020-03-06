The share price of The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] inclined by $28.98, presently trading at $28.62. The company’s shares saw 65.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.33 recorded on 03/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CG fall by -0.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.80% compared to -0.25 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.57%, while additionally gaining 59.27% during the last 12 months. The Carlyle Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.52% increase from the current trading price.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +37.41 and its Gross Margin at +81.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 47.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,108.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 9.92. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,891,718 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 352.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 6.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.