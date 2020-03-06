The Coca-Cola Company[KO] stock saw a move by -2.34% on Thursday, touching 4.1 million. Based on the recent volume, The Coca-Cola Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KO shares recorded 4.41B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock could reach median target price of $64.00.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] stock additionally went up by +2.83% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KO stock is set at 24.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KO shares showcased 1.74% increase. KO saw -7.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.74.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +28.18 and its Gross Margin at +60.81, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 49.61, and its Return on Assets is 10.52. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 225.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 144.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.80 and P/E Ratio of 26.81. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $249.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.61 to 60.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 4.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.