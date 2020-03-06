The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] dipped by -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $58.85 price per share at the time. The TJX Companies, Inc. represents 1.21B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $72.06B with the latest information.

The The TJX Companies, Inc. traded at the price of $58.85 with 2.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TJX shares recorded 5.22M.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.57.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] sitting at +10.59 and its Gross Margin at +28.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.80%. Its Return on Equity is 59.51, and its Return on Assets is 17.01. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] has 1.21B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.05 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 4.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.