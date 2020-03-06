The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] gained by 0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $114.03 price per share at the time. The Walt Disney Company represents 1.81B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.47B with the latest information.

The The Walt Disney Company traded at the price of $114.03 with 6.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DIS shares recorded 11.59M.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $113.98.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at +16.91 and its Gross Margin at +33.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.17, and its Return on Assets is 7.14. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DIS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 18.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] earns $311,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.70 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $206.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.32 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 4.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Walt Disney Company [DIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.