The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] dipped by -1.82% on the last trading session, reaching $18.92 price per share at the time. The Wendy’s Company represents 237.21M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.57B with the latest information.

The The Wendy’s Company traded at the price of $18.92 with 1.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WEN shares recorded 2.70M.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.27.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at +16.02 and its Gross Margin at +27.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 23.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 32.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 237.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.25 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 5.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.