The share price of The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] inclined by $22.38, presently trading at $22.35. The company’s shares saw 27.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.52 recorded on 03/05/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WU fall by -0.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.50% compared to -0.13 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.50%, while additionally gaining 23.37% during the last 12 months. The Western Union Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.44. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.09% increase from the current trading price.

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +17.01 and its Gross Margin at +37.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.50%. Its Return on Assets is 11.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.59.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 419.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 4.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.