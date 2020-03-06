Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] took an upward turn with a change of -2.53%, trading at the price of $13.65 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.35 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.12M shares for that time period. TWO monthly volatility recorded 2.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.80%. PS value for TWO stocks is 3.25 with PB recorded at 0.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.01.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +17.10 and its Gross Margin at +92.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 16.67. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 285.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.