VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] dipped by -2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $24.90 price per share at the time. VICI Properties Inc. represents 463.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.54B with the latest information.

The VICI Properties Inc. traded at the price of $24.90 with 5.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VICI shares recorded 4.07M.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.65.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 61.00%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.21. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 19.78. These metrics all suggest that VICI Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 463.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.