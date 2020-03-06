WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] took an upward turn with a change of -6.91%, trading at the price of $7.27 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while WPX Energy, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.10M shares for that time period. WPX monthly volatility recorded 5.07%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.61%. PS value for WPX stocks is 1.43 with PB recorded at 0.71.

WPX Energy, Inc. [NYSE:WPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.81.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +28.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40%. These measurements indicate that WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 5.85, and its Return on Assets is 2.88. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WPX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 12.14. These metrics all suggest that WPX Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.72. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] has 420.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.67 to 15.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.42, which indicates that it is 8.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. [WPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.