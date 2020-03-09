A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] shares went higher by 2.55% from its previous closing of $41.63, now trading at the price of $42.69, also adding 1.06 points. Is AOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 134.65M float and a +7.94% run over in the last seven days. AOS share price has been hovering between $56.66 and $38.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.63.

Fundamental Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] sitting at +15.60 and its Gross Margin at +39.51, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.00%. Its Return on Equity is 21.87, and its Return on Assets is 12.07. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 19.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.41 and P/E Ratio of 19.24. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.84 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.98. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.56 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has 157.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.09 to 56.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.