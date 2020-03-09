Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] opened at $0.31 and closed at $0.29 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.29.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: ATNM] had 11.65 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.37%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.96%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.19 during that period and ATNM managed to take a rebound to $0.62 in the last 52 weeks.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:ATNM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.23. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.08.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 2.36. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] has 163.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $48.01M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 0.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 17.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ATNM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.