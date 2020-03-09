ADT Inc. [ADT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $5.92 after ADT shares went down by -5.58% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.27.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADT Inc. [ADT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ADT Inc. [ADT] sitting at +6.63 and its Gross Margin at +34.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.20%. Its Return on Equity is -11.45, and its Return on Assets is -2.55. These metrics suggest that this ADT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83. companyname [ADT] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.16.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 0.56. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ADT Inc. [ADT] has 787.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.93 to 8.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADT Inc. [ADT] a Reliable Buy?

ADT Inc. [ADT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.