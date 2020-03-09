Alteryx, Inc.[AYX] stock saw a move by -12.83% on Thursday, touching 2.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Alteryx, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AYX shares recorded 72.96M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] stock additionally went down by -19.54% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AYX stock is set at 86.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AYX shares showcased -8.83% decrease. AYX saw -26.94% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 73.77% compared to high within the same period of time.

Alteryx, Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $134.19.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx, Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] sitting at +9.11 and its Gross Margin at +90.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.47, and its Return on Assets is 2.71. These metrics suggest that this Alteryx, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 171.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 155.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 176.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 200.95 and P/E Ratio of 305.55. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.87 and its Current Ratio is 3.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] has 72.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.32 to 160.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Alteryx, Inc. [AYX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.