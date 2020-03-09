Ameren Corporation [AEE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $85.35 after AEE shares went down by -0.81% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.05.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameren Corporation [AEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameren Corporation [AEE] sitting at +21.44 and its Gross Margin at +29.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Ameren Corporation [AEE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.55, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this Ameren Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.95. Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 25.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.37 and its Current Ratio is 0.57. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ameren Corporation [AEE] has 248.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.27 to 87.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 4.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameren Corporation [AEE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameren Corporation [AEE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.