Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] saw a change by -1.73% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $282.19. The company is holding 256.77M shares with keeping 251.26M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.69% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.71%, trading +13.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 256.77M shares valued at 3.41 million were bought and sold.

Anthem, Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $287.16.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] sitting at +6.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 15.95, and its Return on Assets is 6.45. These metrics all suggest that Anthem, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.97 and P/E Ratio of 15.30. These metrics all suggest that Anthem, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.31.

Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has 256.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 312.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 6.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.