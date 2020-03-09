Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE: ARI] dipped by -0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $16.35 price per share at the time. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. represents 154.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.53B with the latest information.

The Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. traded at the price of $16.35 with 3.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ARI shares recorded 1.36M.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] sitting at +42.58 and its Gross Margin at +91.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60%. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.81, and its Return on Assets is 3.78. These metrics suggest that this Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 11.68. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] has 154.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.79 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. [ARI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.