Autodesk, Inc.[ADSK] stock saw a move by -5.77% on Thursday, touching 3.26 million. Based on the recent volume, Autodesk, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ADSK shares recorded 233.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock additionally went down by -9.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ADSK stock is set at 13.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.69% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ADSK shares showcased 17.00% increase. ADSK saw -18.04% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 33.71% compared to high within the same period of time.

Autodesk, Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $184.04.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] sitting at +11.20 and its Gross Margin at +88.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.20%. Its Return on Assets is 3.93.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 86.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.83.

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] has 233.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 129.70 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.