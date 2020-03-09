Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE: BBY] shares went lower by -5.20% from its previous closing of $77.87, now trading at the price of $73.82, also adding -4.05 points. Is BBY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.04 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BBY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 220.64M float and a -2.42% run over in the last seven days. BBY share price has been hovering between $91.99 and $61.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] sitting at +4.70 and its Gross Margin at +23.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.90%. Its Return on Equity is 45.42, and its Return on Assets is 10.71. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 3.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has 272.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 61.58 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.