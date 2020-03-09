Biocept, Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] opened at $0.4924 and closed at $0.51 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.08% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Biocept, Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] had 42.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 12.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 34.00%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.95%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.23 during that period and BIOC managed to take a rebound to $2.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Biocept, Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.51.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept, Inc. [BIOC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] sitting at -746.35 and its Gross Margin at -209.26.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -554.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -527.40%. Its Return on Equity is -1,132.71, and its Return on Assets is -304.68. These metrics suggest that this Biocept, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -78.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.67. Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] earns $37,360 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.18 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] has 97.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $47.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 111.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.04, which indicates that it is 34.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept, Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept, Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.