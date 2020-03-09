Cimarex Energy Co.[XEC] stock saw a move by -15.40% on Thursday, touching 4.59 million. Based on the recent volume, Cimarex Energy Co. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XEC shares recorded 120.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock additionally went down by -26.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -44.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XEC stock is set at -65.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XEC shares showcased -43.52% decrease. XEC saw -66.90% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -14.54% compared to high within the same period of time.

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] sitting at +25.37 and its Gross Margin at +36.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -3.61, and its Return on Assets is -1.91. These metrics suggest that this Cimarex Energy Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35. Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.76 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] has 120.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.54 to 73.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -14.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 9.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] a Reliable Buy?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.