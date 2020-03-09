The share price of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] inclined by $162.24, presently trading at $160.82. The company’s shares saw 34.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $119.60 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CCI jumped by +12.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.07% compared to 17.53 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.24%, while additionally gaining 33.20% during the last 12 months. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is said to have a 12-month price target set at $155.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -5.49% decrease from the current trading price.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $162.24.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at +15.78 and its Gross Margin at +38.25.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.40%. Its Return on Equity is 7.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.19. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.01 and P/E Ratio of 81.56. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 419.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $67.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 119.60 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 4.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.