Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] saw a change by -9.25% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $39.58. The company is holding 322.14M shares with keeping 63.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 43.68% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -21.02% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.63%, trading +20.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 322.14M shares valued at 4.78 million were bought and sold.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.62.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.55 and its Gross Margin at +75.48, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.70%. Its Return on Equity is -4.73, and its Return on Assets is -2.74. These metrics suggest that this Datadog, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3,219.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 218.06.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.60. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.47 and its Current Ratio is 4.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 322.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 50.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.