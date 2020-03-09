eMagin Corporation [EMAN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $0.44 after EMAN shares went up by 7.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

eMagin Corporation [NYSE:EMAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.41.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of eMagin Corporation [EMAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for eMagin Corporation [EMAN] sitting at -44.47 and its Gross Margin at +15.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -59.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -64.80%. Its Return on Equity is -53.82, and its Return on Assets is -36.20. These metrics suggest that this eMagin Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.95. eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, eMagin Corporation [EMAN] earns $249,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] has 47.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 0.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.22, which indicates that it is 10.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is eMagin Corporation [EMAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of eMagin Corporation [EMAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.