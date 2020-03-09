Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] stock went down by -15.17% or -3.4 points down from its previous closing price of $22.42. The stock reached $19.02 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EPD share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -22.28% in the period of the last 7 days.

EPD had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $23.05, at one point touching $22.17. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $23.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $30.86 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -20.55% after the recent low of $21.95.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.42.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] sitting at +16.61 and its Gross Margin at +16.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.50%. Its Return on Equity is 18.77, and its Return on Assets is 7.69. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.42 and P/E Ratio of 9.16. These metrics all suggest that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has 2.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $51.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 30.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -13.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 4.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.