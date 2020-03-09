Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ: FLMN] stock went down by -22.60% or -0.8 points down from its previous closing price of $3.54. The stock reached $2.74 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FLMN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -24.73% in the period of the last 7 days.

FLMN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.54, at one point touching $3.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.54. The 52-week high currently stands at $9.53 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -56.19% after the recent low of $3.25.

Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ:FLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.54.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] sitting at +65.52 and its Gross Margin at +77.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10%. These measurements indicate that Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 36.60%. Its Return on Equity is 42.91, and its Return on Assets is 30.95. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FLMN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.00 and P/E Ratio of 6.72. These metrics all suggest that Falcon Minerals Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] earns $12,331,875 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 38.60 and its Current Ratio is 38.60. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] has 84.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $299.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.25 to 9.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -15.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 14.64. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.