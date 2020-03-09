Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] dipped by -3.71% on the last trading session, reaching $6.49 price per share at the time. Ford Motor Company represents 4.14B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.89B with the latest information.

The Ford Motor Company traded at the price of $6.49 with 108.66 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of F shares recorded 60.41M.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ford Motor Company [F]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ford Motor Company [F] sitting at +0.35 and its Gross Margin at +12.26, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 0.14, and its Return on Assets is 0.02. These metrics suggest that this Ford Motor Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ford Motor Company [F] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 472.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 308.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Ford Motor Company [F] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.11 and P/E Ratio of 221.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ford Motor Company [F] earns $820,526 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ford Motor Company [F] has 4.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.67 to 10.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 4.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ford Motor Company [F] a Reliable Buy?

Ford Motor Company [F] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.