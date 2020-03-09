FuelCell Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] dipped by -13.10% on the last trading session, reaching $1.63 price per share at the time. FuelCell Energy, Inc. represents 222.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $415.61M with the latest information.

The FuelCell Energy, Inc. traded at the price of $1.63 with 8.25 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FCEL shares recorded 29.03M.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.87.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] sitting at -76.65 and its Gross Margin at -1.50.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.70%. Its Return on Equity is -51.67, and its Return on Assets is -23.96. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 132.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] earns $112,922 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.57 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has 222.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $415.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 5.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1112.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.