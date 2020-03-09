Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] saw a change by -6.28% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.57. The company is holding 160.08M shares with keeping 126.50M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 59.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.09% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -20.36%, trading +18.17% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 160.08M shares valued at 4.15 million were bought and sold.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.01.

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at +1.87 and its Gross Margin at +64.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.42. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.92 and P/E Ratio of 120.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.20 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 160.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.11 to 11.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 6.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.