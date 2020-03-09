Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE: HST] dipped by -7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $12.44 price per share at the time. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. represents 716.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.64B with the latest information.

The Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. traded at the price of $12.44 with 3.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HST shares recorded 8.78M.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] sitting at +10.46 and its Gross Margin at +16.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80%. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.40%. Its Return on Equity is 12.42, and its Return on Assets is 7.54. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HST financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 9.90. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has 716.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.57 to 19.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.49. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.