Alcoa Corporation[AA] stock saw a move by -12.22% on Thursday, touching 3.74 million. Based on the recent volume, Alcoa Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AA shares recorded 200.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock could reach median target price of $21.00.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock additionally went down by -29.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -30.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AA stock is set at -59.76% by far, with shares price recording returns by -44.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AA shares showcased -43.88% decrease. AA saw -67.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -10.51% compared to high within the same period of time.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.01.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at +8.53 and its Gross Margin at +11.45, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.60%. Its Return on Equity is -23.68, and its Return on Assets is -7.36. These metrics suggest that this Alcoa Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.80.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.74 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 200.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.80 to 29.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -10.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 7.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.