Fortinet, Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] shares went lower by -4.33% from its previous closing of $104.00, now trading at the price of $99.50, also adding -4.5 points. Is FTNT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FTNT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 145.67M float and a -2.51% run over in the last seven days. FTNT share price has been hovering between $121.82 and $68.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Fortinet, Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] sitting at +15.96 and its Gross Margin at +71.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10%. These measurements indicate that Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.60%. Its Return on Equity is 28.00, and its Return on Assets is 9.38. These metrics all suggest that Fortinet, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.23. Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.12 and P/E Ratio of 53.33. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.62. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] has 180.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 68.87 to 121.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 5.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. [FTNT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.