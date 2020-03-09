Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.[PACB] stock saw a move by 6.47% on Thursday, touching 3.88 million. Based on the recent volume, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PACB shares recorded 153.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] stock additionally went up by +16.18% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PACB stock is set at -45.96% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PACB shares showcased -29.46% decrease. PACB saw -47.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.61% compared to high within the same period of time.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.71.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] sitting at -110.62 and its Gross Margin at +38.04, this company’s Net Margin is now -92.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -142.00%. Its Return on Equity is -99.58, and its Return on Assets is -52.87. These metrics suggest that this Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -38.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 112.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 14.33.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] has 153.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $604.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.17 to 7.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 10.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. [PACB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.