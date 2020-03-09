VBI Vaccines Inc.[VBIV] stock saw a move by -8.53% on Thursday, touching 1.85 million. Based on the recent volume, VBI Vaccines Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VBIV shares recorded 178.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] stock additionally went down by -11.49% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VBIV stock is set at -33.51% by far, with shares price recording returns by 56.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VBIV shares showcased 132.47% increase. VBIV saw -46.36% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 153.49% compared to high within the same period of time.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] sitting at -2075.96 and its Gross Margin at -310.09.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 90.97. VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.79.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.02. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has 178.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $229.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.47 to 2.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.