JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] saw a change by -10.88% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $96.32. The company is holding 3.24B shares with keeping 3.05B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -1.81% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -32.66%, trading +1.54% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 3.24B shares valued at 15.02 million were bought and sold.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at +29.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20%. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.30%. Its Return on Equity is 13.99, and its Return on Assets is 1.36. These metrics suggest that this JPMorgan Chase & Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $350.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 98.09 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.75. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.