Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] saw a change by -7.41% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $38.12. The company is holding 211.00M shares with keeping 194.06M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -6.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -43.54% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.48%, trading +2.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 211.00M shares valued at 3.67 million were bought and sold.

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] sitting at +7.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.21, and its Return on Assets is 0.28. These metrics suggest that this Lincoln National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 3.70.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] has 211.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.71 to 67.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.86, which indicates that it is 7.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] a Reliable Buy?

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.