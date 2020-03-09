Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $36.71 after MPC shares went down by -6.23% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.15.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +5.15 and its Gross Margin at +7.76, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 9.21. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 683.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.05 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 6.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.