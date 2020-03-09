Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE: MMC] shares went lower by -0.84% from its previous closing of $106.56, now trading at the price of $105.67, also adding -0.89 points. Is MMC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.61 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MMC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 502.87M float and a +1.06% run over in the last seven days. MMC share price has been hovering between $119.88 and $88.86 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [NYSE:MMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $106.56.

Fundamental Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] sitting at +15.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 22.77, and its Return on Assets is 6.58. These metrics all suggest that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 159.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.18 and P/E Ratio of 30.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] has 508.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $53.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.86 to 119.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] a Reliable Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. [MMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.