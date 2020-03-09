New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] shares went lower by -5.67% from its previous closing of $15.71, now trading at the price of $14.82, also adding -0.89 points. Is NRZ stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NRZ shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 413.88M float and a -10.64% run over in the last seven days. NRZ share price has been hovering between $17.66 and $13.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] sitting at +23.76 and its Gross Margin at +85.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70%. These measurements indicate that New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 8.56, and its Return on Assets is 1.47. These metrics suggest that this New Residential Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 500.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 114.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 61.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has 426.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.63 to 17.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 3.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.