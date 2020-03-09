The share price of Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] inclined by $52.35, presently trading at $50.17. The company’s shares saw 68.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $29.77 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NEM jumped by +7.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.22% compared to 3.45 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 18.17%, while additionally gaining 61.52% during the last 12 months. Newmont Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $51.59. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.42% increase from the current trading price.

Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newmont Corporation [NEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newmont Corporation [NEM] sitting at +15.67 and its Gross Margin at +20.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.80%. These measurements indicate that Newmont Corporation [NEM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.10%. Its Return on Equity is 18.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.48. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.56. Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.17 and P/E Ratio of 14.47. These metrics all suggest that Newmont Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] has 816.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.77 to 52.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.14, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newmont Corporation [NEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newmont Corporation [NEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.