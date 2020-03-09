The share price of Novan, Inc. [NASDAQ: NOVN] inclined by $0.38, presently trading at $0.40. The company’s shares saw 86.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.22 recorded on 03/06/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NOVN fall by -10.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -9.91% compared to -0.0500 of all time high it touched on 03/06/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.60%, while additionally dropping -65.30% during the last 12 months. Novan, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.1% increase from the current trading price.

Novan, Inc. [NASDAQ:NOVN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.38.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 03/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novan, Inc. [NOVN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novan, Inc. [NOVN] sitting at -608.86.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.22 and its Current Ratio is 1.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novan, Inc. [NOVN] has 42.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.21M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.22 to 3.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.04, which indicates that it is 43.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novan, Inc. [NOVN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novan, Inc. [NOVN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.