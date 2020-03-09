Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] opened at $12.99 and closed at $13.50 a share within trading session on 03/06/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.63% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.20.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] had 4.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.94M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $12.91 during that period and PAGP managed to take a rebound to $25.82 in the last 52 weeks.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] sitting at +5.03 and its Gross Margin at +5.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.50%. Its Return on Equity is 16.55, and its Return on Assets is 1.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 444.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 444.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 6.08. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has 274.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.91 to 25.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 6.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.