Principal Financial Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] stock went down by -3.67% or -1.61 points down from its previous closing price of $43.89. The stock reached $42.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PFG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.75% in the period of the last 7 days.

PFG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $43.83, at one point touching $41.2093. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $43.83. The 52-week high currently stands at $60.81 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -15.44% after the recent low of $43.10.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.89.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] sitting at +10.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.72, and its Return on Assets is 0.54. These metrics suggest that this Principal Financial Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05. Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.81 and P/E Ratio of 8.53. These metrics all suggest that Principal Financial Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.14.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] has 285.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.10 to 60.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] a Reliable Buy?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. [PFG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.