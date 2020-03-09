ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] stock went down by -36.05% or -2.49 points down from its previous closing price of $6.92. The stock reached $4.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PUMP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -49.10% in the period of the last 7 days.

PUMP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.73, at one point touching $6.49. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $7.73. The 52-week high currently stands at $25.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -64.35% after the recent low of $6.49.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 03/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at +17.12 and its Gross Margin at +20.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.72, and its Return on Assets is 17.44. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 2.28. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] earns $1,079,909 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.71. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.97 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 116.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $807.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.49 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -31.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.80. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.